HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested following a traffic stop on I-91 in Hatfield Wednesday where police seized a firearm and brass knuckles.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Mustang with four people inside for speeding and traveling in the left lane while not passing traffic. The Mustang also had attached license plates. The driver explained to the trooper he had just bought the car but did not have a bill of sale, title or registration, as well as the plates on the vehicle did not belong to him.

The driver then spontaneously offered the troopers to search the vehicle, where they found a black bag on the floor containing a 9MM Ruger handgun and a loaded 10 round magazine. The firearm was determined to belong to a passenger in the vehicle, 35-year-old Samuel Roman Cruz of West Dover, Vermont, who did not possess a license to carry. Another passenger, 35-year-old Thomas Superneau of North Adams, was in possession of brass knuckles.

Roman Cruz and Superneau were arrested and the driver was issued a summons to court for attaching plates. State Police also towed the vehicle.

Roman Cruz has been charged with possession of a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without FID. Superneau has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.