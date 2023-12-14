BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women were arrested after police say they found more than 4,600 stolen gift cards.

According to the Braintree Police Department, on Monday, officers were alerted that two women were removing gift cards from the display rack at the CVS on Grove Street. Officers doing the suspect vehicle and discovered four bags full of Apple, Nike, Sephora, and Visa gift cards, totaling 4,617 cards.

YanYan Liu and Na Dong, of Flushing, New York, were placed under arrest and charged with shoplifting and receiving stolen property.

Police said that the pair are likely part of a larger scheme ring that involves stealing the information off of valid gift cards, repackaging them, returning them to their displays then waiting for them to be purchased.

When people go to use gift cards, they find that most of the funds paid to them have already been spent.