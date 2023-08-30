GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A routine traffic stop on Route 91 led to the arrest of two men for alleged cocaine trafficking Tuesday evening.
Trooper Timothy Alben, a member of the Troop B Community Action Team, was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford F150 with what appeared to be overly tinted windows. This prompted him to initiate a traffic stop at the 42 Mile Marker.
Upon pulling over the vehicle, Trooper Alben approached and identified the driver as Jose Torres, 33, from Houston, Texas, and the passenger as Alicedes Hernandez, 28, from New York, N.Y. During the interaction, inconsistencies in their accounts raised suspicions of potential criminal involvement. Trooper Alben requested permission to search the vehicle, which was granted.
A search uncovered a significant quantity of suspected crack and powder cocaine concealed beneath the rubber cladding of the rear tailgate hatch. In total, law enforcement officers confiscated over 300 grams of cocaine.
Both Torres and Hernandez were taken into custody and taken to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for processing. Bail was set at $10,000 for each individual. They were transferred to the Franklin County House of Corrections. Both are scheduled for arraignment at Greenfield District Court and is facing the following charges:
Jose Torres:
- Trafficking in Cocaine, over 200 grams
- Possession of Class B Drug with Intent to Distribute
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Illegal Window Tint
- Registration Not in Possession
Alicedes Hernandez:
- Trafficking in Cocaine, over 200 grams
- Possession of Class B Drug with Intent to Distribute
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
