SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested two additional teenagers in connection with a shooting on Sycamore Street that seriously injured an 18-year-old man.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, on Monday, May 22nd at around 3:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Acorn and Sycamore streets for a ShotSpotter activation. Two homes and three vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

A short time later, a man with a gunshot wound was privately taken to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries and later transferred to Baystate Medical Center. The victim, an 18-year-old man, remains in critical condition.

During the investigation, the Springfield Police Homicide Unit found that multiple individuals arrived together in a car and began allegedly shooting at a person and/or home. That is when the gunshot victim was struck by one or more of the individuals he arrived with.

On May 22nd at around midnight, police arrested a 15-year-old boy at his home on Wilmont Street. The teenager was also one of the individuals that helped the gunshot victim into the hospital. The juvenile’s name and charges will not be released due to his age.

On May 25th, police arrested 18-year-old Richmond Amoako of Springfield in connection with the shooting. According to the Springfield Police’s new release, Amoako drove the gunshot victim to Mercy Medical Center and left the area before he could be questioned by police.

Amoako is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Assault & Battery with a Firearm

On Friday, May 26th a search warrant was conducted at an apartment on the 0-100 block of Pearl Street. Detectives arrested 18-year-old Priest Thomas of Springfield in connection with the shooting. Prior to his arrest, Thomas had two open firearms cases and had a GPS ankle bracelet. He is charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant Carrying a Firearm without a License Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building Attempted Assault & Battery with a Firearm



During the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized a large capacity Ghost Gun in a juvenile’s room and he was arrested. The juvenile’s name and charges will not be released due to his age.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Detective Unit along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

