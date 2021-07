SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two people and seized drugs, guns, and cash on Fernwold Street in Springfield Friday afternoon.

At 2:20 p.m. Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh said the guns recovered were two high-capacity firearms. The amount of cash or type of drugs found were not specified.

Additional information on the individuals arrested will be released Monday after their arraignment.

22News will continue coverage and bring you the latest.