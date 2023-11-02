BOSTON (WWLP) – Two men have been arrested in Boston for conspiring to traffic cocaine and illegal guns.

According to the Department of Justice, two Brockton guys, Malcolm Desir, 32, and Cordell Miller, 27, were charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiring to do the same, being a felon in possession of a gun, and trafficking firearms. Following an appearance in federal court in Boston Thursday, the defendants were arrested and detained.

In the charging documents, Miller was identified as a firearms and ammunition trafficker. A three-month investigation began in August 2023, and Miller allegedly sold several firearms to a cooperating witness and offered to sell distribution weight cocaine. Drug deals were handled by Desir, who distributed powder cocaine in a few controlled purchases.

Desir also sold a gun he bought from Miller two years ago during one controlled purchase. Miller is also accused of facilitating the controlled purchase of four firearms – including two ghost guns, one of which was an assault rifle – from one of his sources.

Distribution, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to do so, each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. A felon in possession of a firearm can get 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. A firearms trafficking conviction can get you 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

In a criminal case, sentences are determined by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.