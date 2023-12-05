COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Colrain for allegedly killing a deer illegally on Saturday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Troopers along with members of the Environmental Police were notified at around 6:30 p.m. that a person in Colrain saw a person shoot a deer from inside a pickup truck from the road on the front lawn of a home on Shelburne Line Road. State police conducted a traffic stop of the suspected vehicle, a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup, further down the road.

Two people inside the vehicle were dressed in camouflage and firearms were visible in the backseat. Brothers, 46-year-old Ira B. Doull of Worthington and 51-year-old Seth O. Doull of Colrain were arrested. Police seized a loaded .22 caliber rifle, another rifle, 4 muzzleloaders, 2 shotguns, a loaded handgun, over 300 rounds of ammunition, 4 thermal scopes, and a gray fox that was killed that morning.

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

Ballistic evidence was also recovered from the illegally killed buck that was lying in the road and indicates it was shot with three .22 caliber slugs. Environmental Police said the two arrested have past hunting violations and the vehicle was reported to be engaged in similar activity two days prior. State Police are investigating whether they are habitual poachers responsible for the past reported incidents.

They were arraigned in Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

Hunting from a vehicle

Carrying a loaded shotgun/rifle in a vehicle

Hunting deer with a rifle

Discharging a firearm near a highway

Improper storage of a firearm

Hunting at night

Hunting out of season (fox)

If convicted they face mandatory Firearm Identification Card revocations and revocation of hunting rights in almost all 50 states.