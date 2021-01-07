Two arrested in connection with drug operation in Chicopee identified

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The two people who were arrested in connection with an investigation into a drug operation in Chicopee Tuesday night have been identified.

According to Chicopee Police Department spokeswoman Donna Liszka, 38-year-old David Chmielewski of Chicopee and 37-year-old Stephanie Rollings of Springfield were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Police and fire were called to a fire at 348 Montcalm Street around 11:15 a.m Tuesday. The fire was quickly put out and all occupants of the home were able to escape with no injuries. After the fire was put out, fire investigators notified Chicopee narcotics detectives that they found evidence of what is believed to be an elaborate operation to cultivate and manufacture illegal substances.

According to Liszka, the state hazmat team was requested to assess the home for potentially harmful by-products, manufacturing chemicals, and equipment associated with drug cultivation and manufacturing operations such as class c psilocybin, class c THC extract oil, and class d Marijuana.

Once the hazmat team said it was safe, a search warrant of the home was executed. The State Department of Environmental Protection was notified and arrived Wednesday morning to assist in the removal of the secured materials. There were no additional safety concerns to the community.

Chmielewski and Rollings are charged with the following: