WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a railway fire that caused significant damage to property in Westfield.

According to State Fire Marshal Spokesperson Jake Wark, Johnny Hudley, 23, of Southwick was arrested on August 23 and is charged with breaking and entering into a railroad car, burning a railway car, malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,200, and trespassing on railroad property.

The second suspect, Brandon Jasorkowski, 25, and with addresses in Chicopee and Connecticut, was arrested in Connecticut on August 25. He is also expected to face extradition to Massachusetts on the same charges.

The arrests come after a thorough investigation conducted by the Westfield Police Department, Westfield Fire Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 15 when railway cars just north of Notre Dame Street in Westfield were subjected to a destructive fire and vandalism. The Westfield Fire Department found a freight car with its doors open and engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked diligently to contain the fire’s spread, ultimately preventing further damage. However, the contents of the freight car were lost due to the fire.

Both men are charged in connection to the fire and related acts of vandalism that occurred on August 15. In addition to the burning of the freight car, there were signs of forced entry and further property damage.