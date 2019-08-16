Two arrested in Holyoke for drug trafficking

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after a lengthy investigation into heroin trafficking in Holyoke.

40-year-old Edwin Colon-Gonzalez and 70-year old-Angel Roque were arrested after police carried out a search warrant at a home on North Summer Street around 5:30 Thursday night.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told 22News police seized 300 grams of raw heroin, 350 bags of heroin ready to sell, and a stolen handgun with ammunition.

Both men are charged with trafficking heroin and possession of an illegal firearm.