NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A search warrant was executed at 95 West Main Street Apartment #4, in North Adams for suspected narcotics distribution Friday.

Members of the Berkshire County Drug Task Force assisted with the search warrant along with support from Mayor Jennifer Macksey.

Barry Morston and Sara-Jean Williams were arrested. Approximately 11.9 grams of heroin and approximately 68.9 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine was seized along with $3,766.00 of US Currency.

Ninety grams of a powdery white substance was found in a large plastic bag sent to the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory for analysis.