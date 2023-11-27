PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Palmer after a traffic stop for an expired registration on Sunday.
According to the Palmer Police Department, on Sunday around 11:59, officers were monitoring traffic that was exiting the Mass Pike, when a traffic stop was made for a vehicle that had an expired registration.
Upon further investigation, officers located 111 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, along with 46 bags of heroin/fentanyl. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Lisa Laroche of Palmer and Galen Woodward of Wilbraham.
Woodard was charged with the following:
- Trafficking 100+ grams of cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute class B substance
- Conspiracy
- Unregistered motor vehicle
Laroche was charged with the following:
- Trafficking 100+ grams of cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute class B substance
- Conspiracy
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- License suspended
- Possession of a class B substance, subsequent
- Possession of a class A substance, subsequent
Laroche was charged back on July 5 with trafficking cocaine and several other distribution-related offenses and was released pending future court dates for this arrest.
Both Woodward and Laroche are now held on $250,000 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at Palmer District Court on Monday.
