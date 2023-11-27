PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Palmer after a traffic stop for an expired registration on Sunday.

According to the Palmer Police Department, on Sunday around 11:59, officers were monitoring traffic that was exiting the Mass Pike, when a traffic stop was made for a vehicle that had an expired registration.

Upon further investigation, officers located 111 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, along with 46 bags of heroin/fentanyl. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Lisa Laroche of Palmer and Galen Woodward of Wilbraham.

Woodard was charged with the following:

Trafficking 100+ grams of cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute class B substance

Conspiracy

Unregistered motor vehicle

Laroche was charged with the following:

Trafficking 100+ grams of cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute class B substance

Conspiracy

Unregistered motor vehicle

License suspended

Possession of a class B substance, subsequent

Possession of a class A substance, subsequent

Laroche was charged back on July 5 with trafficking cocaine and several other distribution-related offenses and was released pending future court dates for this arrest.

Both Woodward and Laroche are now held on $250,000 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at Palmer District Court on Monday.