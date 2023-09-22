SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested two people this week in separate incidents where firearms were found during traffic stops.

On Wednesday around 5:10 p.m., officers observed a vehicle on Hancock Street with no insurance or registration. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which had to eventually be towed. During an inventory search, officers located a loaded firearm, marijuana and suboxone.

Police arrested 28-year-old Rodney McCants of Springfield and charged him with:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a Class B Drug
  • Possession of a Class D Drug

On Thursday around 5:45 p.m., police observed a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Alden Street. During a traffic stop, it was discovered the driver, 25-year-old Steven Merced of Springfield, did not have driver’s license. Merced was arrested and a search of his vehicle resulted in police finding a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number in a shoulder strap bag.

Merced has been charged with:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

