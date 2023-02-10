SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Brigham Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, February 10th, Springfield Police officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects, Shakim Grant, and Irvin Sanchez.

Springfield Police officers observed a car driving at a high speed on Union Street around 2:10 a.m. They caught up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 0-100 block of Brigham Street.

Shakim Grant, the passenger, was arrested due to active warrants. Officers also discovered a gun under the car’s passenger seat.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Additionally taken into custody was the driver, Irvin Sanchez. Sanchez, who is out on bail after being charged with possessing a firearm, has convictions for the distribution of heroin in both Hampshire and Hampden Counties.

27-year-old Shakim Grant of Springfield is charged with:

• Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

• Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

• Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (Firearm) while having an Active Warrant

• Arrest Warrant (Agawam Police)

– Assault & Battery (Two Counts)

• Arrest Warrant (Charlton Police)

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration

– Unregistered Motor Vehicle

27-year-old Irvin Sanchez of Chicopee is charged with:

• Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

• Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

• Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

• Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

• Speeding Violation