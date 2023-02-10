SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Brigham Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, February 10th, Springfield Police officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects, Shakim Grant, and Irvin Sanchez.
Springfield Police officers observed a car driving at a high speed on Union Street around 2:10 a.m. They caught up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 0-100 block of Brigham Street.
Shakim Grant, the passenger, was arrested due to active warrants. Officers also discovered a gun under the car’s passenger seat.
Additionally taken into custody was the driver, Irvin Sanchez. Sanchez, who is out on bail after being charged with possessing a firearm, has convictions for the distribution of heroin in both Hampshire and Hampden Counties.
27-year-old Shakim Grant of Springfield is charged with:
• Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
• Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
• Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (Firearm) while having an Active Warrant
• Arrest Warrant (Agawam Police)
– Assault & Battery (Two Counts)
• Arrest Warrant (Charlton Police)
– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration
– Unregistered Motor Vehicle
27-year-old Irvin Sanchez of Chicopee is charged with:
• Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
• Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
• Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
• Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
• Speeding Violation