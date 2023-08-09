SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested two people after seizing two illegal firearms and a trafficking weight of cocaine on Tuesday.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Springfield Police Detectives that were assigned to the Firearms Investigation Unit have been investigating 24-year-old Keshawn Steed for illegal drug and gun activity for the past several months.
Detectives were granted a warrant to search his cars and his home on Berkeley Place in Springfield.
Then, on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m., detectives observed Steed and 24-year-old Nashalie Negron leave the home and drive towards St. James Avenue while surveying the area in preparation for executing the search warrant.
When Steed parked the car, detectives moved in and detained both Steed and Negron pending the execution of the search warrants.
Springfield Police K9 Officer Eric Blair and K9 Flexx searched the home for drugs and found 29 grams of crack cocaine, 23 oxycodone pills, and two large bags of marijuana. Detectives also found two firearms, which included a large-capacity firearm as well as 89 rounds of ammunition.
Steed and Negron were placed under arrest and have been charged with the following:
Keshawn Steed of Springfield is charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Distribution of a Class D Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
Nashalie Negron of Springfield is charged with the same offenses.
The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized 100 illegal firearms in 2023 as of Tuesday, and the Springfield Police Department seized 210 illegal firearms in 2023 as of Tuesday.
