SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested two people after seizing two illegal firearms and a trafficking weight of cocaine on Tuesday.

According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Springfield Police Detectives that were assigned to the Firearms Investigation Unit have been investigating 24-year-old Keshawn Steed for illegal drug and gun activity for the past several months.

Detectives were granted a warrant to search his cars and his home on Berkeley Place in Springfield.

Then, on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m., detectives observed Steed and 24-year-old Nashalie Negron leave the home and drive towards St. James Avenue while surveying the area in preparation for executing the search warrant.

When Steed parked the car, detectives moved in and detained both Steed and Negron pending the execution of the search warrants.

Springfield Police Department

Springfield Police K9 Officer Eric Blair and K9 Flexx searched the home for drugs and found 29 grams of crack cocaine, 23 oxycodone pills, and two large bags of marijuana. Detectives also found two firearms, which included a large-capacity firearm as well as 89 rounds of ammunition.

Steed and Negron were placed under arrest and have been charged with the following:

Keshawn Steed of Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Distribution of a Class D Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Nashalie Negron of Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Distribution of a Class D Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized 100 illegal firearms in 2023 as of Tuesday, and the Springfield Police Department seized 210 illegal firearms in 2023 as of Tuesday.