Two arrested in Springfield after firearms discovered in fanny packs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives arrested two men after a traffic stop on Fort Pleasant Avenue Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Narcotics Detectives stopped a car near the intersection of Fort Pleasant Avenue and Leete Street at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday after they received information about a firearm in the car. Detectives saw two passengers in the car remove their fanny packs and toss them under their feet.

Detectives secured the driver and three passengers.

23-year-old Cedric Simmons was arrested after detectives searched the fanny pack that he was seen shoving towards the car floor in the back seat. In it contained a firearm loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition as well as a second magazine loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Simmons was serving a suspended sentence for dragging a Springfield police officer with a car in October 2018. Simmons pled guilty to multiple charges including Assault & Battery on a Police Officer and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. In January 2020, Mr. Simmons received a two year suspended sentence.

24-year-old Hudson Collins was arrested after detectives searched the fanny pack that he was seen shoving under the car floor. In it contained a firearm loaded with eight rounds of ammunition and an additional 12 rounds of ammunition. The firearm was reported stolen out of South Carolina.

Detectives also located inside the car, a magazine loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and 38 rounds of additional ammunition.

Cedric Simmons of Fort Pleasant Avenue is charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Hudson Collins of Chestnut Street is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,200

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

“Every week our Narcotics Detectives save lives by ridding our streets of illegal large capacity firearms that often times goes unnoticed. Last night, an individual who pled guilty to endangering the lives of two of our officers, was out on the street with another gun due to a lax sentence. The only way to keep our neighborhoods safe is to keep these violent repeat offenders incarcerated. Our judges need to hold these individuals accountable.” Cheryl Clapprood, Springfield Police Commissioner

“Once again, what will it take for our court system to hold these repeat violent offenders accountable for their continued detriment actions against our community. As usual, our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department served and protected our community with great distinction. What the hell does it take for our courts to keep bad individuals like this locked up?” Mayor Sarno