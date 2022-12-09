SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Detectives assigned to the Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) seized a loaded Ghost Gun, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop last Friday.

After an investigation on December 2nd at 1:15 p.m., Detectives performed a traffic stop on Oakland Street in Springfield. The driver, 23-year-old Michael Bedinelli, and a passenger, 22-year-old Jamari Patterson were arrested, and a third passenger was released.

The Detectives seized a loaded large-capacity Ghost Gun with eight rounds and found approximately 20 ounces of marijuana and $250 in cash. The Ghost Gun is capable of holding 15 rounds and was in Patterson’s waistband.

Springfield Police Department

Patteson was charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Distribution of a Class D Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Bedinelli was charged with: