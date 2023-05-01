SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects after a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Springfield Police Officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects near the intersection of Main and Broad Streets.

Officers observed a vehicle, that did not have a front license plate or a valid inspection sticker, turn onto Gardner Street from Main Street just after 6:00 p.m. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop as the car went back onto Main Street, but the driver, who was later identified as 34-year-old Willie Bridges, did not immediately stop. Bridges stopped about two blocks later, where it was discovered that he did not have a license.

Officers arrested Bridges after they found found crack cocaine in his possession. The passenger, 31-year-old Megan Digregorio, had several bags of heroin in her possession and she was also arrested. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded firearm.

Springfield Police Department

34-year-old Willie Bridges of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon while having an Active Warrant

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior/Violent Drug Crimes

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Failure to Stop for Police

Possession of a Class B Drug

Default Warrant – Trespassing

Number Plate Violation

No Inspection Sticker

31-year-old Megan Digregorio of Springfield is charged with: