SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects after a traffic stop on Saturday.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Springfield Police Officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects near the intersection of Main and Broad Streets.
Officers observed a vehicle, that did not have a front license plate or a valid inspection sticker, turn onto Gardner Street from Main Street just after 6:00 p.m. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop as the car went back onto Main Street, but the driver, who was later identified as 34-year-old Willie Bridges, did not immediately stop. Bridges stopped about two blocks later, where it was discovered that he did not have a license.
Officers arrested Bridges after they found found crack cocaine in his possession. The passenger, 31-year-old Megan Digregorio, had several bags of heroin in her possession and she was also arrested. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded firearm.
34-year-old Willie Bridges of Springfield is charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon while having an Active Warrant
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior/Violent Drug Crimes
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Possession of a Class B Drug
- Default Warrant – Trespassing
- Number Plate Violation
- No Inspection Sticker
31-year-old Megan Digregorio of Springfield is charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon while having an Active Warrant
- Possession of a Class A Drug
- Arrest Warrant – Palmer District Court
– Possession of a Class A Drug
– Possession of a Class B Drug