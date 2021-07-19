Two arrested in Springfield after neighbors complain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two people and seized drugs, guns, and cash on Fernwold Street in Springfield Friday afternoon around 2 p.m.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, members of the North End C3 Unit and officers in Squad C responded to neighborhood complaints about loitering, drug and gun activity in the area. Officers reporting that they saw six people standing around a truck including 28-year-old Jonathan Torres and 27-year-old Antonio Marin. Torres and Marin were both arrested, a full list of alleged charges can be found below.

Jonathan Torres (Springfield Police Department)

Antonio Marin (Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

After searching Torres and Marin, authorities allegedly recovered two high capacity handguns, 10.5 grams of cocaine, loose oxycodone pills, and over $3,300 in cash from the truck. Both men have prior records in the area.

Inspection of an unoccupied car left running in the area where Torres and Marin were allegedly loitering led to the recovery of a handgun reported missing from North Carolina.

Jonathan Torres from Springfield was charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a license

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Trespassing

Violation of City Ordinance – Loitering

Antonio Marin from Springfield was charged with: