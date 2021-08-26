Two arrested in Springfield after police seize loaded firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested Wednesday night after police found a loaded large capacity firearm in their possession.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit discovered Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. that 30-year-old James Bennett and 23-year-old Naukeeza Wannamaker were possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Officers were able to locate them on Avon Place and Bennett attempted to run while Wannamaker and a third person were immediately detained.

Police eventually were able to catch Bennett and found a loaded firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition in his possession. Bennett and Wannamaker were then arrested and the third person was released.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Bennett has previously been arrested by Springfield Police for firearm charges back in June of 2020. He currently has an open case from a December 2020 arrest where he is charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Bennett was charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

Carrying a firearm without a license

Violation of a firearm surrender order

Wannamaker was also charged with: