Two arrested in Springfield after police seize loaded firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested Wednesday night after police found a loaded large capacity firearm in their possession.
The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit discovered Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. that 30-year-old James Bennett and 23-year-old Naukeeza Wannamaker were possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Officers were able to locate them on Avon Place and Bennett attempted to run while Wannamaker and a third person were immediately detained.
Police eventually were able to catch Bennett and found a loaded firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition in his possession. Bennett and Wannamaker were then arrested and the third person was released.
Bennett has previously been arrested by Springfield Police for firearm charges back in June of 2020. He currently has an open case from a December 2020 arrest where he is charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
Bennett was charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Violation of a firearm surrender order
Wannamaker was also charged with:
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card