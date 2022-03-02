SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested Wednesday morning after a search of a home on Euclid Avenue resulted in officers finding more than 200 bags of heroin and 50 bags of crack-cocaine.

Officers were issued a search warrant for the home on the 100 block of Euclid Avenue after an investigation by the Firearms Investigation Unit, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Officers conducted the warrant Wednesday morning and detained 36-year-old Jose Burgos-Pinto of Springfield and 48-year-old Maria Collazo of Springfield.

During the search, officers seized approximately 237 bags of heroin, 30 bags of powder cocaine, 19 bags of crack-cocaine, five boxes of ammunition, and more than $2,800 in cash. Burgos-Pinto and Collazo were then arrested.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Burgos-Pinto has been charged with:

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Two counts)

Collazo has been charged with: