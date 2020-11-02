Two arrested, loaded firearm seized after traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested and a loaded firearm was seized after a traffic stop in Springfield Saturday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, late Saturday night narcotics detectives received information that 23-year-old Ronald Ingram was in possession of a firearm. Around 12:30 a.m. detectives located Ingram and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Alderman and Pasadena Streets.

Officers located a loaded firearm and arrested Ingram and his passenger 22-year-old Elijah Brown.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Walsh said Ingram was convicted in January on firearms and drug charges. He is charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm on a public way

Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime

Possession of a firearm without an FID card – subsequent offense

Elijah Brown is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way.

Springfield Police Department Narcotics Detectives have seized 30 illegally possessed firearms in September and October.