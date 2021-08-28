Two arrested while paying bail

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested earlier this month after going to pay the bail for a minor under arrest at the Wilbraham Police Department.

According to a statement by the Wilbraham Police Department, 40-year-old April McDaniel from East Windsor Connecticut was arrested after police noticed that there was an outstanding warrant for hers and 33-year-old Christopher Miklitsch’s arrests. Both had arrived at the police station around 11:40 p.m. on August 6th to bail out a child arrested for undisclosed reasons.

McDaniel was arrested on a default warrant from Dudley District Court and Miklitcsh was arrested on a straight warrant from Palmer district Court.