28-year-old victim identified in Springfield homicide Chicopee Police investigating a decomposed body; avoid James Street area

Two arrested after home invasion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested two people after a home invasion in Springfield Thursday morning. 

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to the area of Maple Street around 9:55 a.m. and located a victim of a home invasion. 

Walsh said the victim said two men knocked on his door, one with a gun, the other with a sword. The suspects robbed the victim and left. No one was injured.

Officers were able to find both of the suspects behind a nearby building. The stolen items and sword were found.

Walsh said further information will be available Friday. 

