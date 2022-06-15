WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A homicide of two people who were found shot to death along Route 5 in West Springfield remains unsolved.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s website, on November 19, 1978 Theresa Marcoux and Mark Harnish were found shot to death at a rest area on Route 5.

If you have any information on this case, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.