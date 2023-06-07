SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment on Union Street on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around midnight, officers were sent to an apartment on the 200 block of Union Street for a report of two bodies. When officers arrived and entered the apartment, two bodies were found.

No further information has been released at this time. The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating with the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type SOLVE and your tip.