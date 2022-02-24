LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two juveniles are facing felony charges of vandalism after allegedly vandalizing property at the St. Elizabeth Parish Tuesday.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers were called to the church around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a report of two juvenile boys spray painting a clothing drop box in the parking lot on Hubbard Street. The person reporting the incident described the juveniles seen spray painting.

When officers arrived, they found two boys, ages 12- and 13-year-old, that matched the description of the report on Whitney Street near the church. One boy was riding a bike that had fresh white paint on the tire.

An early investigation determined the clothing drop off box on the parish’s property was painted with several words, including expletives. Signs along Hubbard Street and a statue of Mother Marie-Anne were also spray painted.

A sign for St. Elizabeth Parish on Hubbard Street in Ludlow that was vandalized on Tuesday. Ludlow Police will seek a summons for two juveniles in connection with the vandalism. (Photo Courtesy Ludlow Police Department)

The two boys were determined to be the suspects involved and were taken to their homes and turned over to the custody of their parents. The two boys will be summonsed for felony charges of vandalizing property and one count of vandalizing a church.