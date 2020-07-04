Two brothers facing charges after police recover illegal firearms in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested two brothers after recovering two illegal firearms that were loaded Friday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News 23-year-old Kym Domino and 21-year-old Anthony Domino was arrested after an investigation into illegal firearms was conducted.

Walsh said both are facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm on a public way, and possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug. Kym is also facing an additional charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. Police also seized $2,500 in cash.

More information and booking photos will be released Monday.