Two businesses in Pittsfield report attempted robbery incidents

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are investigating two unarmed robbery incidents that occurred Monday.

Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Gary Traversa says officers were called to Lipton Mart on West Housatonic Street around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a robbery. An early investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store and demanded money. The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.

Later that day at 4:45 p.m., police were called to Vong’s Restaurant on Seymour Street for another report of a robbery. The suspect allegedly entered the restaurant and demanded money but was unsuccessful. The suspect then left. Traversa says in both incidents, no weapons were displayed and no one was injured.

Pittsfield Police are also asking business owners to be aware of these incidents and to call 911 as soon as possible if they fall victim to a robbery.

If you have any information on either robbery, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705 or anonymously at 413-448-9706. You can also text an anonymous tip by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).