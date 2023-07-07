BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after several overnight reports of car break-ins, including two vehicle being stolen.

According to Belchertown Police, officers received reports of car break-ins on Mountain View Drive, Maplecrest Drive, Barton Avenue, and South Washington Street. In two incidents, two vehicles were taken from their driveways. Both vehicle have been located in Belchertown.

Anyone with surveillance footage of the street in the break-in areas are asked to contact Belchertown Sergeant Robert Mann at 413-323-6685 or email him at RMann@belchertown.org.

Police are reminding residents to report anything suspicious they see in their neighborhood and to lock your car doors. Other tips include: