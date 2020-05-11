Two charged after “armed mob” terrorizes North Carolina family

(WECT/NBC News) At least two people, including a now former sheriff’s deputy, are facing charges after a group described as an “armed mob” demanded entry into a North Carolina family’s home.

Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler and District Attorney Ben David announced the charges Friday, five days after the incident happened in the Avendale community near Wilmington.

In a letter addressed to the district attorney’s office Thursday, attorney James Lea claimed that an armed group of people, all white, knocked on the door of the home of Monica Shepard late at night on Sunday, May 3rd. She was asleep, but her son, Dameon, a high school senior, was awake and playing video games and answered the door.

Lea said the group demanded to know information about a young missing girl. The group was apparently looking for an individual named Josiah, who once lived next door to the Shepards, but left the neighborhood a month earlier.

Lea said Dameon identified himself by name several times, but the group continued to press for information that he did not have.

Among the people on the Shepard’s porch demanding answers was a person carrying an assault weapon and another with a shotgun, Lea wrote in the letter.

Also part of the group was an off-duty member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jordan Kita, who was assigned to the detention division, was in uniform and armed, according to David.

When Dameon attempted to shut the door after telling the group who he was, Lea says the New Hanover County deputy stuck his foot in the door and demanded to come inside.

Shepard woke up during this commotion and also tried to get the group to leave her property, indicating the person they were looking for did not live there. Once again, according to Lea, the group continued to question the Shepards, demanding to come inside. The deputy also blocked Shepard from closing her door.

