TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men have been arrested for assaulting Massachusetts State Troopers within the last five days.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, on Tuesday, troopers arrested 24-year-old Hernan Aybar Romero of Lawrence for allegedly assaulting a Massachusetts State Trooper while he was being handcuffed for four outstanding warrants after a traffic stop in Tewksbury. His warrants included charges of trafficking in heroin, morphine, opium, and fentanyl.

After assaulting the trooper, Aybar Romero was able to get back into his vehicle and drove away. The trooper was treated for their injuries and was released from Lowell General Hospital.

Multiple departments were able to track Aybar Romero to an apartment in Lawrence and is currently being held pending arraignment on the following charges:

Assault and battery on a police officer

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Resisting arrest

Malicious destruction of property over $1,200

Refusing to identify himself to the police

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Attaching plates

Operating with a suspended/revoked registration

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

No inspection sticker

On Wednesday, July 5th, on the I-95 Exit 57 off-ramp in Wakefield, 19-year-old Colin James Webb of Reading allegedly attempted to run over a trooper with his motorcycle. The trooper approached Webb after observing him driving erratically on I-95 and repeatedly told him to turn off the bike’s engine and to get off the bike.

Webb repeatedly refused, and at one point he turned the bike’s ignition on again after it had been turned off, and then drove forward with the trooper in front of the handlebars and front wheel.

The trooper was able to get off the motorcycle as it was going forward, which allowed him to avoid being hit by a pickup truck that was passing through the intersection. On July 7, troopers arrested Webb for assault, and was charged with the following:

Assault and battery on a police officer

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Refusing to identify himself to the police

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Number plate violation

Speeding

Failure to stop/yield at traffic signals

Marked lanes violation

Failure to yield at an intersection

Breakdown lane violation

Missing number plate

Failure to stop for police

“These incidents were brazen, and deliberately violent assaults perpetrated by motivated offenders on public servants who were engaged in their duties to protect our roads, our communities, our citizens, and our visitors,” said Colonel John Mawn Jr., Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “We work very hard to ensure that violence directed against any victim – police officer or civilian – is answered with a swift and thorough response, and that was exactly what was done in these two investigations.”