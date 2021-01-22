Two charged with cocaine trafficking after police pursuit in Greenfield and Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine after a short pursuit in Greenfield and Bernardston Thursday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, at 7:07 p.m. a Trooper tried to stop a car with Connecticut plates on Route 91 north in Greenfield for speeding and erratic operation.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Raphael Cruz-Crespo, allegedly refused to stop and police then pursued him northbound on Route 91. Police said the car was driving at an extremely high speed. The pursuit ended a short time later.

At 7:47 p.m. Bernardston Police notified state police that the suspect’s car crashed in the area of the Exit 28A off-ramp and the suspect then allegedly ran away from the crash.

State police, local police, and police dogs began searching for the suspects and found potential tracks on South Merrifield Road, Hillcrest Drive, and the Bernardston DOT yard.

According to Procopio around 9 p.m., Bernardston Police located a man and woman on Northfield Road who were confirmed to be the two suspects, who were in the car during the pursuit. They were taken into custody.

Both suspects were taken to Baystate-Franklin Medical Center for evaluation of potential injuries from the crash.

Procopio said Cruz-Crespo was determined to be the subject of warrants out of Connecticut.

Cruz-Crespo is charged with the following:

Trafficking in cocaine (2 counts)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of property damage

Marked lanes violation

Speeding

Fugitive from justice

The passenger, 25-year-old Izabella Martin of New Britain, Connecticut is charged with

Trafficking in cocaine (2 counts)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Both suspects were taken to the Franklin County House of Corrections pending arraignment in Greenfield District Court.