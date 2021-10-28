Two charged with illegal manufacturing of “ghost guns” in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Pittsfield men were arrested after search warrants were issued Thursday morning.

According to Lieutenant John Soules, search warrants were executed at 205 Lenox Avenue (apartment #3) and 122 Dewey Avenue (apartment #4) in Pittsfield for the investigation into illegal possession of firearms and the illegal manufacturing of “ghost guns.”

Police seized firearms, firearm parts and accessories, ammunition, and manufacturing equipment. Pittsfield residents, 23-year-old Emmanuel Kodjo and 18-year-old Taylor Bartlett were arrested and charged with unlicensed possession of firearms, additional charges are pending.

Ghost guns are purchased piece by piece and then assembled together. This means they have no serial numbers and can’t be tracked as they move around.

A school resource officer contributed information that was pertinent to this investigation. If you have any information on illegally possessed firearms and ghost guns, you can contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700, leave information on the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).