Two charged with murder in connection with Acushnet Avenue shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are facing murder charges after a shooting on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield on Monday.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 2 p.m. Monday detectives arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Marquez and a 16-year-old girl on murder charges.

Officers were called to Acushnet Avenue around 12:40 p.m. and located an unresponsive man who had been shot in the backyard of a home. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died. A firearm was recovered in the backyard.

Walsh said officers then located the suspects on Allen Street when the car the girl was driving became disabled and her and Marquez both ran from police. Shortly after, detectives located the suspects in the woods on the 100 block of Allen Street and took them into custody.

The investigation determined that the incident began in Holyoke when the girl stole the victim’s car from his home. According to Walsh, the victim found the stolen car in Springfield and began to follow it with the girl and Marquez inside. During the chase the girl hit a car in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue and allegedly drove away.

On Acushnet Avenue, both cars crash and Marquez was identified as shooting the victim from the passenger seat of the stolen car, according to Walsh.

The 16-year-old is facing numerous charges including murder and Marquez is charged with the following:

Murder

Carrying a firearm without a license

Armed firearm carjacking

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

His booking photo will be released after he is arraigned.