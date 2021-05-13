Two charged with trafficking cocaine in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Belchertown after police conducted a search warrant from an investigation of illegal sales of drugs from a home Thursday morning.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, at around 6:00 a.m. Belchertown officers and members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at 89 Sargent Street in Belchertown. A warrant was requested after a lengthy investigation of illegal sales of drugs at the residence.

Approximately 119 grams of cocaine, approximately 250 individual bags of heroin, and $5,210 was seized during the search. Police arrested 47-year-old Timothy Hayward and 33-year-old Ashley Saint Laurent.

(Belchertown Police Department)

Ashley Saint Laurent (Belchertown Police Department)

Timothy Hayward (Belchertown Police Department)

Timothy Hayward is charged with the following:

Possession of a Class A Substance with Intent to Distribute

Subsequent Offense (Heroin)

Trafficking a Class B Substance (Cocaine)

Ashley Saint Laurent is charged with the following: