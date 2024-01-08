More than 200 bags of suspected heroin, five bags of suspected crack cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash were seized.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Chicopee men were arrested last week after police received a call of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot.

According to Chicopee Police, officers were called to a parking lot on Springfield Street for a suspicious vehicle around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police were informed that there was allegedly two people inside a black Volkswagen SUV using and selling drugs from the vehicle.

As detectives approached the vehicle, they activated their blue lights. Police allegedly saw the two people inside lean forward like they were reaching for the floor. Detectives approached the car and asked for the two people to show their hands. After several minutes of refusing to show their hands, they finally placed them on the dashboard.

The two men, 43-year-old David Cooney and 59-year-old Douglas Campbel, both of Chicopee, were removed from the vehicle and detained. While searching them, officers found drugs and arrested both of them.

Police seized more than 200 bags of suspected heroin, five bags of suspected crack cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash from their possession.

Cooney has been charged with the following:

Possess to Distribute Class A Drug Subsequent Offense

Possess to Distribute Class B Drug Subsequent Offense

Campbel was also charged with:

Possess to Distribute Class A Drug

Warrant