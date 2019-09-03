1  of  2
Two Chicopee men arrested after police allegedly seize heroin in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department arrested two men from Chicopee Sunday night after an investigation into narcotics distribution.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. detectives and officers arrested Jose Enrique Gonzalez Jr. and Pedro Torres after officers executed a search warrant at an address on New Bridge Street.

During the arrest, police allegedly seized 252 packages of heroin stamped “Mario” and “The Boss”, $526 cash, and an unconfirmed amount of marijuana.

Torres and Gonzalez Jr. are both being charged with possession to distribute heroin and possession of heroin.

