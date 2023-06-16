SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Chicopee teenagers were arrested in connection with a stolen car.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Thursday night officers patrolling the Forest Park neighborhood saw a Hyundai driving erratically in a parking lot on the 900 block of Dickinson Street. When the officers were spotted, five occupants ran away from the car.

Officers were able to detain two of the occupants, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, both from Chicopee, they were arrested in connection with the stolen car. Police will not release the names, charges, or mugshots of the suspects due to their age.

The car was reported stolen out of Holyoke, the window was smashed and the steering column was damaged.