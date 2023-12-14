BOSTON (WWLP) – Two former Massachusetts State Troopers were convicted in connection to the overtime scandal dating back to 2015.

According to the Department of Justice, former Lieutenant Daniel Griffin, 60 of Belmont, and former Sergeant William Robertson, 61 of Westborough, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy, one charge of theft concerning a federal program, and four counts of wire fraud.

Griffin, Robertson, and other troopers in the Traffic Programs Section at State Police Headquarters in Framingham conspired to steal thousands of dollars in federally funded overtime by arriving late to and leaving early from, overtime shifts that were funded by grants to help improve traffic safety from 2015 through 2018. Griffin made and approved false entries on forms and other documents to help conceal and perpetuate the fraud. during the conspiracy.

When the Massachusetts State Police overtime misconduct became apparent in 2017 and 2018, Griffin, Robertson, and their co-conspirators tried to avoid detection by shredding and burning the records and forms. After an internal inquiry about the missing forms, Griffin submitted a memo to his superiors to mislead them by stating that missing forms were “inadvertently discarded or misplaced” when their office was moving.

Griffin also spent a significant amount of time running his security business, Knight Protection Services, during hours that he was collecting regular pay and overtime pay from the Massachusetts State Police. From 2012 to 2019, Griffin collected around $2 million in KnightPro revenue. Of that $2 million, Griffin hid over $700,000 in revenue from the IRS and used hundreds of thousands of dollars in KnightPro income to fund personal expenses like golf club expenses, car payments, private school tuition, and expenses related to his second home on the Cape.

Griffin pleaded guilty on November 27, 2023, to defrauding a private school that was attended by two of his children from at least 2016 to 2019 by hiding his KnightPro income and filing materially misleading financial aid applications, which understated his income and assets by hundreds of thousands of dollars. Despite his Massachusetts State Police salary and KnightPro business, Griffin received over $175,000 in financial aid from the private school over several years.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of federal program fraud is a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of conspiracy is a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of filing false tax returns is a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $100,000.

They’re both scheduled to be sentenced in March.