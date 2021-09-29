Two from Ludlow arrested after OUI traffic stop, resisting arrest

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday night a woman from Ludlow was arrested for operating a car under the influence of alcohol.

According to a statement by the Ludlow Police Department, the woman, identified as 54-year-old Michelle Siddle, was pulled over for failing to stop at the intersection of Fuller Street and Chapin Street in Ludlow. Police report that Siddle admitted to drinking alcohol earlier that night and that she appeared to be impaired.

Siddle allegedly became increasingly uncooperative and refused to exit her vehicle when instructed to by police. Officers then reportedly attempted to escorted her out of the vehicle however she resisted.

As this was going on Siddle’s partner, 55-year-old Paul Daniele also from Ludlow approached the incident. Daniele reportedly ignored multiple orders to stay away from the scene, yelled expletives at the officers, and began to advance at one of the officers. Police state that Daniele resisted officers’ attempts to detain him due to concern for their safety. Officers then gave an “arc warning” with their taser at which point Daniele complied.

Both Daniele and Siddle were arrested and subsequently booked at the Ludlow Police Department.

Siddle was charged with the following:

OUI Liquor

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

Daniele was charged with the following: