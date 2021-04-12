Two from Maine charged with trafficking fentanyl in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Maine were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl after Massachusetts State Police conducted a traffic stop Friday in Lawrence.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Derrek Deranian pulled a white Chevy Impala over after seeing it travel at a high rate of speed, drifting out of its lane for a considerable amount of time on Marston Street at around 5:30 p.m. The driver, 37-year-old Donald Dennis of Waterville, Maine, was arrested for having an active warrant.

Trooper Deranian noticed a plastic bag half under the seat which was discovered to be approximately 500 grams of a substance believed to be Fentanyl. Police also seized several thousand dollars in cash from the back seat. The passenger, 30-year-old Shelby London of Gardiner, Maine was arrested after police had talked to both occupants and discovered the pair were allegedly in Lawrence to buy narcotics and return to Maine.

Trooper Deranian secured the suspected narcotics and currency and the two were transported back to the Andover Barracks for booking.

Donald Dennis is charged with the following:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Speeding

Marked Lanes Violation

Shelby London is charged with the following: