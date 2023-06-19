BOSTON (WWLP) – Two men from Nigeria were found guilty by a federal jury in Boston of romance and pandemic fraud schemes.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 37-year-old Osakpamwan Henry Omoruyi and 36-year-old Osaretin Godspower Omoruyi both previously of Canton, were each convicted following an eight-day jury trial of one count of bank fraud, one count of bank fraud conspiracy, and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

A criminal complaint filed in March 2021 alleges that the Omoruyi’s opened multiple bank accounts in the names of fake people using fraudulent foreign passports. Those accounts were used to receive proceeds including pandemic unemployment assistance fraud, romance, and other online schemes.

In 2019 and 2021, there were more than $1.7 million in fraud proceeds, most of which were transferred overseas. The majority of the fraud proceeds came from romance schemes, which occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust to manipulate and steal from the victim.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on September 22.