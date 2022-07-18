MANCHESTER, VT (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested last week in Vermont after police found narcotics inside a rental vehicle during a traffic stop.

Manchester Police stopped a vehicle on Monday, July 11 at 11:30 p.m. for a traffic stop on Route 7. The vehicle was reported as a rental vehicle out of Springfield and was heading to Rutland, Vermont. Officers found prescription pain killers which were identified as opioids, an unknown white powder, and a tasing device with multiple cartridges inside the vehicle. No one in the vehicle was able to identify to police what the unknown white powder was.

The driver, 33-year-old Crystaline Soto of Springfield, and a passenger, 23-year-old Jiovanni Del Rio of Springfield, were arrested and are being charged with possession of a controlled narcotic. The third person in the vehicle, a 19-year-old from Springfield, was not charged. Police also said all three people were in possession of ski masks.

Manchester police are waiting for lab results to return on the unknown substance found in the car. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Manchester Police Department.