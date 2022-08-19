SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police seized two ghost guns, trafficking weight in fentanyl, and crack-cocaine during a traffic stop in Springfield Thursday night.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit received information about a suspect who was in possession of illegal firearms and found him in a car on Murray Hill Avenue along with two passengers at around 9 p.m. according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

As detectives started to conduct a traffic stop, one person ran and was able to get away. They have been identified and detectives applied for a criminal complaint for firearms charges. A second suspect, 18-year-old Jahiem Sutherland of Springfield, ran but was taken into custody not far from the car. The driver, 22-year-old Brayan Mejias of Springfield, was taken into custody at the car.

Jahiem Sutherland and Brayan Mejias (Springfield Police Department)

Police seized approximately 539 bags of fentanyl, 8 grams of crack-cocaine, and two loaded ghost guns:

Loaded, capable of holding 22 rounds of ammunition and loaded with 16 rounds

Loaded, capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition and loaded with 23 rounds

Jahiem Sutherland was arrested on July 29th for illegally operating a dirt bike, he is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Trafficking Fentanyl More than 10 Grams

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Default Warrant

Brayan Mejias is charged with the following: