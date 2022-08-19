SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police seized two ghost guns, trafficking weight in fentanyl, and crack-cocaine during a traffic stop in Springfield Thursday night.
The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit received information about a suspect who was in possession of illegal firearms and found him in a car on Murray Hill Avenue along with two passengers at around 9 p.m. according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
As detectives started to conduct a traffic stop, one person ran and was able to get away. They have been identified and detectives applied for a criminal complaint for firearms charges. A second suspect, 18-year-old Jahiem Sutherland of Springfield, ran but was taken into custody not far from the car. The driver, 22-year-old Brayan Mejias of Springfield, was taken into custody at the car.
Police seized approximately 539 bags of fentanyl, 8 grams of crack-cocaine, and two loaded ghost guns:
- Loaded, capable of holding 22 rounds of ammunition and loaded with 16 rounds
- Loaded, capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition and loaded with 23 rounds
Jahiem Sutherland was arrested on July 29th for illegally operating a dirt bike, he is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Trafficking Fentanyl More than 10 Grams
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Default Warrant
Brayan Mejias is charged with the following:
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License