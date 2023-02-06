SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.
According to the Springfield Police Department, Detectives received information that 19-year-old Adam Naylor, who has an open firearms case, was in possession of two firearms. A search warrant was conducted at his home on the 0-100 block of Ronald Drive at around 3:50 p.m.
Detectives seized a large-capacity firearm, a second firearm, more than 30 rounds of ammunition, more than $2,100, more than 70 oxycodone pills, and several bags of marijuana. Detectives placed Naylor under arrest.
Adam Naylor of Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
- Possession of a Large Capacity firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
A total of 31 illegally possessed firearms have been seized by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan so far this year.