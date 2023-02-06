SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Detectives received information that 19-year-old Adam Naylor, who has an open firearms case, was in possession of two firearms. A search warrant was conducted at his home on the 0-100 block of Ronald Drive at around 3:50 p.m.

Detectives seized a large-capacity firearm, a second firearm, more than 30 rounds of ammunition, more than $2,100, more than 70 oxycodone pills, and several bags of marijuana. Detectives placed Naylor under arrest.

Adam Naylor (Springfield Police Department) (Springfield Police Department)

Adam Naylor of Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

A total of 31 illegally possessed firearms have been seized by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan so far this year.