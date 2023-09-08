CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing several firearm charges after three guns were found during a traffic stop.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, on Wednesday detectives were in the area of Chicopee Street when they saw a black Honda Civic cross over the double yellow center line into oncoming traffic. A traffic stop was conducted and when detectives asked for the registration, the passenger opened the glove box and one of the detectives saw two firearms.

The passenger attempted to close the glove box quickly however, all three occupants were removed from the vehicle and detained. While searching the vehicle, a third firearm was found in the back seat. Additionally, a clear container containing believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine was seized.

Isaiah Moreira (26) was arrested and charged with the following:

Marked Lanes Violation

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possess to Distribute Class B Drug Subsequent Offense

Possess Large Capacity Firearm

Possess Large Capacity Firearm

Carry Firearm without a License 2nd Offense

Carry Firearm without a License 2nd Offense

Carry Loaded Firearm without License 2nd Offense

Carry Loaded Firearm without License 2nd Offense

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/ Drug Crimes

Possess Ammunition without FID

Receive Stolen Property

Receive Stolen Property

Possess Firearm in Felony

Possess Firearm in Felony

Van Kilpatrick (41) from Chicopee was arrested and charged with three warrants.