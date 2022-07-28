SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested after police pulled over a stolen vehicle suspected to be involved in several recent shots fired incidents in the city.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Marshall Street, detectives saw a stolen vehicle that was suspected to be involved in several shots fired incidents. The vehicle drove away and was later spotted at a gas station in the area of the 700 block of State Street. When the emergency lights were turned on, the driver and a passenger attempted to run.

The driver, 19-year-old Angel Melendez of Westfield, was detained in the parking lot. Detectives seized a 17-round magazine loaded with eight rounds of ammunition in his fanny pack. The passenger, 19-year-old Daniel Gonzalez of Springfield was detained after he removed a firearm from his waistband. It had a 41-round magazine loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition and a defaced serial number.

Angel Melendez (Springfield Police Department)

Daniel Gonzalez (Springfield Police Department)

Daniel Gonzalez is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Angel Melendez is charged with the following: