Two guns seized in Springfield after search warrant served

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Joshua Heathman (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two loaded firearms were seized in Springfield Thursday night after detectives searched a home on Allendale Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives assisted by the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit arrested 22-year-old Joshua Heathman due to an active warrant around 7:00 p.m. Thursday near Dwight Street and Allendale Street.

Detectives searched the home on Allendale Street and found two loaded firearms, additional ammunition and approximately 50 bags of heroin inside a safe.

Joshua Heathman is charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm without a License (2 Counts)
  • Possession of Ammunition without a License
  • Firearm Violation with One Prior Violent/Drug Crime
  • Possession of a Class A Drug with the Intent to Distribute
  • Arrest Warrant (U.S. District Court) – Violation of Supervised Release
(Springfield Police Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today