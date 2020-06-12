Two guns seized in Springfield after search warrant served

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two loaded firearms were seized in Springfield Thursday night after detectives searched a home on Allendale Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives assisted by the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit arrested 22-year-old Joshua Heathman due to an active warrant around 7:00 p.m. Thursday near Dwight Street and Allendale Street.

Detectives searched the home on Allendale Street and found two loaded firearms, additional ammunition and approximately 50 bags of heroin inside a safe.

Joshua Heathman is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm without a License (2 Counts)

Possession of Ammunition without a License

Firearm Violation with One Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Possession of a Class A Drug with the Intent to Distribute

Arrest Warrant (U.S. District Court) – Violation of Supervised Release