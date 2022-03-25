HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Hartford men were indicted on multiple drug and firearm charges surrounding trafficking massive amounts of fentanyl, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

A federal grand jury in New Haven returned the eight-count indictment on March 22, which charged 38-year-olds Erasmo Rosario-Hernandez and Wily Arias De La Cruz with multiple offenses related to the distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine.

According to court documents, Rosario and De La Cruz were identified as alleged members of a drug trafficking organization.

On March 11, investigators stopped a car, where De La Cruz was a passenger, and seized two compressed bricks of fentanyl, the DOJ said. Later that morning, several drugs and firearms were seized during a court-authorized search of Rosario’s residence on Magnolia Street in Hartford, including 16,000 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone and approximately one kilogram of fentanyl.

Additionally, Rosario’s car was searched; multiple firearms, fake IDs, drugs, and counterfeit money was seized. A massive amount of fentanyl was also found, including 14 kilograms, approximately 1,000 pre-packaged bags, and around 16,000 pills, according to the DOJ.

Rosario and De La Cruz were charged with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Additionally, Rosario was charged with offenses related to the distribution of heroin and cocaine, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. Attorney Boyle noted in a statement that fentanyl “continues to be the leading cause of overdose deaths in Connecticut and around the country.”

“This case represents one of the largest one-time seizures of fentanyl that we’ve seen in Connecticut, and I thank the DEA and its task force members for their excellent work,” U.S. Attorney Boyle said. “Their efforts in taking these dangerous drugs and guns off the streets have saved lives.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Boyle said the DEA’s “top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison in order to profit and destroy lives.”

“Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take fentanyl off the streets, lives are saved,” DEA Special Agent Boyle said.